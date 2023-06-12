Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets another close-up at Ubisoft Forward

You might not think Assassin’s Creed Mirage has anything else to show before its launch this fall — and it was shown in a two-minute gameplay trailer a little more than two weeks ago at PlayStation Showcase. But this is Ubisoft Forward and the publisher for sure isn’t going to ignore a tentpole franchise like Assassin’s Creed at its own event.

That’s why fans got the story trailer (above) for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, plus a gameplay deep dive, at Ubisoft’s showcase (below)

The story trailer reveals Basim’s origins, particularly his rescue and induction into the order of Assassins. The gameplay walkthrough noted the series’ return to parkour-style, rooftop combat, which largely went missing over its past three main editions (Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla).

There’s also a renewed emphasis on stealth gameplay, which we hope is a little more than just hiding in some weeds and pressing triangle when the guard pattern comes back around.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, launches Oct. 12 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Set in Baghdad in the 9th Century, its hero is Basim, whom players actually already met in Valhalla.