 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets another close-up at Ubisoft Forward

Basim drops in on Oct. 12

By Owen S. Good
/ new

You might not think Assassin’s Creed Mirage has anything else to show before its launch this fall — and it was shown in a two-minute gameplay trailer a little more than two weeks ago at PlayStation Showcase. But this is Ubisoft Forward and the publisher for sure isn’t going to ignore a tentpole franchise like Assassin’s Creed at its own event.

That’s why fans got the story trailer (above) for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, plus a gameplay deep dive, at Ubisoft’s showcase (below)

The story trailer reveals Basim’s origins, particularly his rescue and induction into the order of Assassins. The gameplay walkthrough noted the series’ return to parkour-style, rooftop combat, which largely went missing over its past three main editions (Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla).

There’s also a renewed emphasis on stealth gameplay, which we hope is a little more than just hiding in some weeds and pressing triangle when the guard pattern comes back around.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, launches Oct. 12 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Set in Baghdad in the 9th Century, its hero is Basim, whom players actually already met in Valhalla.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Crew Motorfest goes to Hawaii, comes back with a launch date

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Buy two games and get one free at Amazon, including Diablo 4

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Phantom Liberty might be CD Projekt’s last chance to redeem Cyberpunk 2077

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Call of Duty removes Nickmercs skin following streamer’s anti-LGBTQ tweet

By Nicole Clark
/ new

No, Phil Spencer’s shirt isn’t teasing a big game reboot — yet

By Chris Plante
/ new

The black Xbox Series S with a 1 TB SSD is coming Sept. 1. Here’s where you can pre-order it

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon