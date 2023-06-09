The ‘This is fine’ meme joins Fortnite’s star-studded roster

Fortnite is stuffed to the brim with pop culture crossovers. Players can choose to dress their avatar up like Ariana Grande, Spider-Man, or even a giant, gradually browning banana. In some ways, the game is like a museum dedicated to the zeitgeist. Chapter 4 season 3 of Fortnite continues this trend by introducing a new This is Fine emote.

For those unfamiliar with it, the This is Fine meme was originally created by cartoonist KC Green as part of his comic Gunshow. The page On Fire shows a quizzical hound sitting and sipping his coffee while surrounded by flames and smoke. “This is fine,” he says — the joke being, of course, that no it’s not. It is certainly a big mood.

Guess that was recently implemented. Now you can set yourself on fire as a joke! (For the pedants, I was paid for this usage) https://t.co/4Z33GUWvTt — The Comics of KC Green (@kcgreenn) June 9, 2023

In order to unlock the emote, players will need to pay 1,000 V-Bucks and reach level 26 in the battle pass. Personally, I find the idea that Master Chief or Geralt of Rivia might want to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee while the Fortnite match rages around them to be pretty entertaining.

The dog — whose name is Question Hound — has been ubiquitous across the Internet in the decade since the original strip was released, so it’s nice to see a nod to it in Fortnite. More importantly, it’s a nod that benefits the original creator. As Green notes in his tweet, “I was paid for this usage.”