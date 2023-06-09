 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘This is fine’ meme joins Fortnite’s star-studded roster

KC Green’s Gunshow strip is immortalized in Fortnite

By Cass Marshall
/ new
The “This is fine” meme, showing Question Hound sitting and drinking coffee in a room that’s engulfed in flames. Image: KC Green

Fortnite is stuffed to the brim with pop culture crossovers. Players can choose to dress their avatar up like Ariana Grande, Spider-Man, or even a giant, gradually browning banana. In some ways, the game is like a museum dedicated to the zeitgeist. Chapter 4 season 3 of Fortnite continues this trend by introducing a new This is Fine emote.

For those unfamiliar with it, the This is Fine meme was originally created by cartoonist KC Green as part of his comic Gunshow. The page On Fire shows a quizzical hound sitting and sipping his coffee while surrounded by flames and smoke. “This is fine,” he says — the joke being, of course, that no it’s not. It is certainly a big mood.

In order to unlock the emote, players will need to pay 1,000 V-Bucks and reach level 26 in the battle pass. Personally, I find the idea that Master Chief or Geralt of Rivia might want to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee while the Fortnite match rages around them to be pretty entertaining.

The dog — whose name is Question Hound — has been ubiquitous across the Internet in the decade since the original strip was released, so it’s nice to see a nod to it in Fortnite. More importantly, it’s a nod that benefits the original creator. As Green notes in his tweet, “I was paid for this usage.”

Loading comments...

The Latest

Call of Duty removes Nickmercs skin following streamer’s anti-LGBTQ tweet

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Spider-Man 2’s Venom isn’t Eddie Brock — so who is he?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Ga-ahisas Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Tekken 8 playable next month in network test

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

All the inspired indie games shown at Day of the Devs

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Filed under:

Shrine map and locations for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon