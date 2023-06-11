Obsidian’s latest RPG, Avowed, is coming next year

Developers Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios summoned a new look at Avowed, the first-person, sword and sorcery role-playing game that was first revealed in 2020, at Sunday’s Xbox Games Showcase. Avowed also got a release window: 2024.

Avowed is set in the world of Eora, the same setting as Obsidian’s popular Pillars of Eternity series. In Sunday’s trailer, the player character was shown to be a being of immense magical power (and physical skill), taking a lecture from a presumed ally.

Basically, “You’re here to save us all, or destroy us,” the player is told. So Avowed shapes up to be the kind of choices-heavy, branching outcomes, good-or-bad RPG for which Obsidian has long been admired for developing.

The game was revealed almost three years ago in a CG teaser trailer, alongside the smaller (and already released) Pentiment. Obsidian also has another big project in the works: The Outer Worlds 2.

Avowed will be released for Xbox Series X and Windows PC, and it’ll be available at launch on Game Pass. (It’s also available for PC via Steam.) Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire are also available through Game Pass.