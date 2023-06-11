How to watch the PC Gaming Show

On Sunday, the folks at PC Gamer return with another PC Gaming Show that’s all about upcoming PC game reveals and updates to released games.

Organizers say that more than 50 games will be showcased at this year’s PC Gaming Show, including Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3, 11 bit Studios’ Frostpunk 2, Funcom’s Dune: Awakening, Frost Giant Studios’ Stormgate, and a new game from Klei, the studio behind Don’t Starve and Mark of the Ninja.

WHEN IS THE PC GAMING SHOW?

The PC Gaming Show 2023 will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch starting at 1 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. EDT/10 p.m. CEST on Sunday, June 11.

That’s almost immediately after Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks hold their Xbox showcase and Starfield Direct, so if your favorite PC game didn’t show up there, maybe the PC Gaming Show will give you what you want.

You can watch Sunday’s PC Gaming Show in the embedded YouTube video above. PC Gamer also has a variety of streams in a number of languages at its YouTube channel.