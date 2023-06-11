 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gets a launch date at the Xbox Showcase

Keanu is back as Johnny Silverhand, with Idris Elba guest-starring

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only campaign expansion, Phantom Liberty, will launch on Sept. 26. CD Projekt — and special guest star Keanu Reeves — announced the date at Sunday’s Xbox Showcase.

The long-awaited expansion for the 2020 role-playing game returns Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, along with Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in a new district of Night City, Dogtown. Reeves introduced the trailer above as only he could — with the kind of enthusiasm that made him a pop culture demigod during E3 2019.

Here’s the description from the trailer’s YouTube page:

Phantom Liberty is an upcoming spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?

Phantom Liberty is available for pre-order at GOG.com, Steam, Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store for $29.99. The expansion will be released only for the PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X versions of the game. Support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ended with last fall’s version 1.6 Edgerunners update.

Update: We’ve updated this story with pricing information for Phantom Liberty.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the Yakuza team’s next big adventure

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

inXile’s new game isn’t BioShock Infinite 2, it’s something else

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The big games, reveals, and trailers from Xbox Games Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Xbox Games Showcase chose to lead with women as presenters, protagonists

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Payday 3 plans a very messy heist in new trailer from Xbox showcase

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Persona 5 tactics game, Persona 3 remake revealed by Atlus

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon