Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gets a launch date at the Xbox Showcase

Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only campaign expansion, Phantom Liberty, will launch on Sept. 26. CD Projekt — and special guest star Keanu Reeves — announced the date at Sunday’s Xbox Showcase.

The long-awaited expansion for the 2020 role-playing game returns Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, along with Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in a new district of Night City, Dogtown. Reeves introduced the trailer above as only he could — with the kind of enthusiasm that made him a pop culture demigod during E3 2019.

Here’s the description from the trailer’s YouTube page:

Phantom Liberty is an upcoming spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?

Phantom Liberty is available for pre-order at GOG.com, Steam, Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store for $29.99. The expansion will be released only for the PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X versions of the game. Support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ended with last fall’s version 1.6 Edgerunners update.

Update: We’ve updated this story with pricing information for Phantom Liberty.