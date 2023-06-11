Payday 3 plans a very messy heist in new trailer from Xbox showcase

A new heist is almost underway. The latest trailer for Payday 3 premiered during Sunday’s Xbox Games Showcase, and showed off plenty of bank-robbing gameplay. The game is set to be released on Sept. 21 on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Starbreeze also announced Payday 3’s launch price: $39.99.

Like you might expect from a Payday game, this trailer starts out with a band of would-be thieves planning their latest job — along with a comment about how simple this heist is going to be. Once they arrive in the bank, however, it turns out to be anything but, and that’s where Payday’s fun usually begins.

The trailer then quickly cuts to masses of cops showing up, hectic firefights, and general chaos. There are new ninja police officers, remote-control turrets, hostages, and open fighting from the streets to the rooftops.

In a news release, Starbreeze said that the Payday gang have come out of retirement to face an “unknown threat” that “shatter[s] the illusion of peacefully living on the ‘right’ side of the law.” Added Starbreeze, “Players will discover new ways to pull off the perfect heist thanks to new skills, gadgets and weapons while the Payday 3 storyline will continuously expand with new content and challenges.”

The Payday series has lived a strange life since the first game was released in 2011. While the first game mostly worked on the “you play the bank robbers” premise, the second game, released in 2013, built on that idea with far more replayability. While it was certainly popular when it was first released, the game’s consistent content updates and community passion helped give it impressive staying power. Payday 3 has been in development for quite a while now, but it seems like it’s finally ready a decade after the series’ last entry.