Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the Yakuza team’s next big adventure

The next game in Sega’s Like A Dragon franchise — the series previously known as Yakuza in the West — was revealed Sunday at the Xbox Games Showcase. That cheeky trailer shows Ichiban Kasuga, star of Yakuza: Like A Dragon, waking up on a beach in the buff, setting up the events of a new game called Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

What’s interesting about Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s first trailer is — outside of Ichiban being completely naked — is where he wakes up: somewhere where the locals are all speaking English. So, it’s probably not Yokohama. Maybe Ichiban and the Like A Dragon series are taking a Hawaiian vacation? One thing’s for certain; Like A Dragon’s developer is taking cues from Austin Powers’ repeated gag of showing the shagadelic super spy walking around in the nude, with conveniently placed props covering his junk.

Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios will likely reveal more about Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth at RGG Summit Summer 2023 later this week. That event streams live on Thursday, and promises “updates about upcoming titles, community efforts, [and] developer discussions.” Fans can also expect more on Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the spinoff that will bring back former series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.

RGG Summit Summer 2023 will stream on Sega’s Western YouTube and Twitch channels at 8 p.m. PDT/11 p.m. EDT on June 15.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released sometime in early 2024.