BioWare releases commemorative corpse for Commander Shepard

The opening of Mass Effect 2 — where the beloved Normandy explodes and Commander Shepard is blasted into the vast expanse of space and dies moments later — is perhaps one of the most iconic and devastating first moments in video game history. And if you wanted to be reminded of the pain constantly, you can get a commemorative sculpture of Commander Shepard’s final moments. Oh joy!

The BioWare Gear store released an official figurine of Commander Shepard’s lifeless corpse floating above the Normandy wreckage. It’s the perfect companion to any figurine you might have of your Shepard’s love interest, if you want to remind them of the sheer pain of losing their best friend!

The official press release calls it a “conversation starter,” and boy is that true. Here’s another conversation starter: Why is it only available in female Commander Shepard, and why is the pose like that? On one hand, maybe it speaks to how ubiquitous FemShep has become for the series. On the other hand, can you imagine BroShep in that same pose?

There are only 2000 Death Statues available, each with its own certificate of authenticity. The statue is $135 and available on the BioWar Gear store.