 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BioWare releases commemorative corpse for Commander Shepard

Shh... she’s just sleeping

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
A sculpture featuring the female version of Commander Shepard, glad in her N7 armor, lifelessly floating above the wreckage of the Normandy. Image: BioWare

The opening of Mass Effect 2 — where the beloved Normandy explodes and Commander Shepard is blasted into the vast expanse of space and dies moments later — is perhaps one of the most iconic and devastating first moments in video game history. And if you wanted to be reminded of the pain constantly, you can get a commemorative sculpture of Commander Shepard’s final moments. Oh joy!

The BioWare Gear store released an official figurine of Commander Shepard’s lifeless corpse floating above the Normandy wreckage. It’s the perfect companion to any figurine you might have of your Shepard’s love interest, if you want to remind them of the sheer pain of losing their best friend!

The official press release calls it a “conversation starter,” and boy is that true. Here’s another conversation starter: Why is it only available in female Commander Shepard, and why is the pose like that? On one hand, maybe it speaks to how ubiquitous FemShep has become for the series. On the other hand, can you imagine BroShep in that same pose?

There are only 2000 Death Statues available, each with its own certificate of authenticity. The statue is $135 and available on the BioWar Gear store.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets another close-up at Ubisoft Forward

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The Crew Motorfest goes to Hawaii, comes back with a launch date

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Buy two games and get one free at Amazon, including Diablo 4

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Phantom Liberty might be CD Projekt’s last chance to redeem Cyberpunk 2077

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Call of Duty removes Nickmercs skin following streamer’s anti-LGBTQ tweet

By Nicole Clark
/ new

No, Phil Spencer’s shirt isn’t teasing a big game reboot — yet

By Chris Plante
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon