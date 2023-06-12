Overwatch 2 is going full-on D&D mode for its next season

Overwatch 2, having just explored its version of Star Wars with season 4’s Starwatch mode, is pivoting to fantasy for season 5, with a new battle pass that plays out like a Dungeons & Dragons campaign and new modes like a magical take on Prop Hunt called Mischief and Magic. Of course, the requisite hero skins — some paid, some free — coming in season 5 of Overwatch 2 are also fantasy themed, with Lúcio showing up as a bard, Orisa reimagined as a griffon, and Zenyatta dressing up in wizard robes.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed Monday that season 5’s battle pass will play out somewhat differently than in past Overwatch 2 seasons. We already know that this season’s Mythic Skin, Adventurer Tracer, will be doled out in three phases as opposed to all at once at level 80 of the battle pass. Season 5’s battle pass is designed like a tabletop role-playing game campaign, called Questwatch.

“Tracer, alongside her trusted companion GR-iffon Orisa, has set out to explore the magical kingdom of Overland to become a knight,” Blizzard said in a blog post Monday. “They will meet both friends and foes, as they look to save Queen Emily and her kingdom from the terror of Demon Lord Reinhardt. As you unlock tiers in the Season 5 Battle Pass, you will also unlock new chapters in their role-playing adventure.”

As players progress through that adventure (and the battle pass) they’ll unlock cosmetics like Slime Queen Echo, Royal Guard Genji, and Demon Lord Reinhardt, some of which you can see in the gallery below.

Season 5 will also introduce the first ever creator-made game mode to Overwatch 2, Blizzard says. Called “Defeat the Demon Lord,” the mode pits a team of four heroes against Demon Lord Reinhardt in a 1v4 Team Deathmatch brawl. That’s joined by Mischief and Magic mode in season 5, which launches on July 25. Playing 5v5 elimination mode will let players unlock an Epic skin for Ana and earn 50,000 battle pass XP.

On the non-fantasy front, Summer Games returns to Overwatch 2 with a twist. Yes, Lúcioball is back, joined by a new sport: Winston’s Beach Volleyball. There will be Summer Games-themed event challenges that unlock a tropical-themed Doomfist skin and 50,000 battle pass XP. Blizzard is also teasing a new summer skin for Mercy “that is sure to make a splash.” Hmmm....

Overwatch 2 season 5 will also see the return of the previous game’s “on fire” system, as teased several times in the above trailer. There are also balance changes incoming, with nerfs to Junker Queen and one-shot-kill heroes Cassidy, Hanzo, and Widowmaker. Lifeweaver will also get a boost as previously outlined by game director Aaron Keller.

When does Overwatch 2 season 5 start?

Blizzard will kick off the new season of Overwatch 2 on Tuesday, June 13. Players can expect season 5 to go live around 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT. That means Monday, June 12 is the final full day for Overwatch 2 season 4, so if you have any seasonal challenges or battle pass levels left to complete, now’s the time.

Here’s a look at everything coming in Overwatch 2 season 5, in visual roadmap form: