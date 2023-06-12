Reddit’s massive ‘blackout’ protest, explained

Reddit users are revolting en masse against planned changes to the platform’s API. The social media site experienced an outage on Monday morning, as more than 7,600 subreddits — including some of the largest gaming-related subreddits — went dark in protest of changes to third-party API pricing, just days after a disastrous AMA with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. Other subreddits are simply no longer accepting new posts or edits.

This blackout is slated to run from June 12 to June 14, but some mods and communities are planning to continue protesting until “the issue is adequately addressed,” according to the website Save 3rd Party Apps. That site is also tracking the blackout status of Reddit’s 250 most-followed subreddits.

Why are Redditors protesting?

On April 18, Reddit announced it would update access to its API, which notably included the introduction of a paid model for third-party apps. It would require “premium access for third parties who require additional capabilities and higher usage limits,” according to the announcement.

Last week, developers of a number of third-party apps — including Apollo and Reddit Is Fun — said that the new API pricing would make it unaffordable for those apps to continue working on Reddit. Another popular Reddit reader app, BaconReader, would also likely be affected. A number of users have compared this change to Twitter’s recent move to charge for “premium” third-party API access.

Notably, Christian Selig, the creator of Apollo (a third-party app for using Reddit on iOS), said that he would would be shutting down the app on June 30 as a result of the new API pricing. He announced this decision in a lengthy post in the subreddit, which now has more than 800,000 members. In the post, Selig detailed how this change to third-party API access makes creating and maintaining the apps unsustainable.

On Reddit and Twitter, Selig said that it would take $20 million a year to keep the app running. Apollo made 7 billion API requests last month, according to reporting from The Verge.

Apollo will close down on June 30th. Reddit’s recent decisions and actions have unfortunately made it impossible for Apollo to continue. Thank you so, so much for all the support over the years. ❤️ https://t.co/HOJaLMW8fx — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) June 8, 2023

Outrage from users only grew as CEO Steve Huffman, posting under the username u/spez, participated in an AMA on Friday. He shared a post explaining the rationale and reasoning behind the changes. At the end of the post, Huffman wrote, “I will be sticking around to answer questions along with other admins. We know answers are tough to find, so we’re switching the default sort to Q&A mode.”

Despite this, many of the top comments on the thread are unanswered. Other responses were left unclarified. In one thread, Huffman wrote about Selig: “His behavior and communications with us has been all over the place — saying one thing to us while saying something completely different externally; recording and leaking a private phone call — to the point where I don’t know how we could do business with him.” Selig responded: “Please feel free to give examples where I said something differently in public versus what I said to you. I give you full permission.”

Later, Huffman shared that non-commercial and accessibility-focused apps would continue to have free access to Reddit, to which another user responded, “answer an actual question you fucking coward.”

Polygon has reached out to Reddit’s press contact email address for comment on the API pricing and the protest and will update this article when we receive a response.

How many subreddits are participating in the blackout?

More than 7,600 subreddits are participating in the blackout, as of writing. A Twitch stream called “reddark_247” is keeping track of participation in real time. Some of the largest subreddits are participating, including r/funny, r/aww, r/music, and r/videos.

A huge swath of participating subreddits have been gaming-related, with the turnout representing some of the largest video game forums on the internet. Among these is r/gaming, which has more than 37 million members, as well as individual subreddits for popular publishers and games, like r/zelda, r/PS5, r/Nintendo, r/NoMansSkyTheGame, r/Warhammer, r/Fallout, and r/WoW.

On Monday morning, Reddit experienced an outage resulting from the number of blackouts. According to redditstatus.com, outages occurred around 8 a.m. PDT and lasted for two and a half hours.

On Monday, Selig posted his thanks to the community for engaging in the blackout in the r/apolloapp subreddit. Polygon has reached out to Selig for comment and will update the story if he responds.

What does it mean for a subreddit to be a private community?

A subreddit “blackout” means the mods have set the sub to private. When subreddits are private, the pages become inaccessible, even to community members. Only mods and approved community members can see those pages.

When you pull up a subreddit that’s been set to private, a pop-up will note that it’s a private community. These pop-ups also have a space for an explanation of some sort, and all of the subreddits Polygon has visited have included blurbs in these pop-ups that explain that the action is in protest of changes to API pricing. The r/zelda subreddit’s private community note, for example, explains that mods chose to go dark following a community vote, and it directs fans to gather on Discord instead.

Some of the subreddits that haven’t been set to private are protesting in other ways. On r/photoshopbattles — where users normally share funny photoshops based on a prompt image — users are posting black squares only in protest. On r/AmITheAsshole, a popular etiquette debate and story-sharing sub, mods have locked the ability to make new posts and replies. Users are directed toward a pinned post about the blackout instead, in hopes of providing the most visibility to the issue.

A pinned post on r/games says the subreddit “tries to distance itself from meta incidents spanning the entire site.” It also cited the Ubisoft and Capcom video game showcases as a reason for staying live. However, the subreddit “will enter a ‘restricted mode’” as of Monday that will, for example, “have a sticky to raise awareness about the ongoing shutdown,” the post said.