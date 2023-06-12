 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Capcom’s mysterious sci-fi game Pragmata is delayed indefinitely

That 2023 release date? Not gonna happen

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Pragmata, Capcom’s all-new action adventure game that was announced in 2020 (and is still shrouded in mystery), has been delayed indefinitely, the publisher announced at its Capcom Showcase presentation on Monday. A new trailer for the game apologized for Pragmata’s latest delay, saying that the development team needs more time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata,” reads a statement credited to the Pragmata development team. “Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience.”

Capcom is not even committing to a 2024 release window, it seems.

In some better news, Capcom released a brief new trailer for Pragmata, which shows the game’s little girl, Diana — who appears to have some magical or advance technological powers — ignoring her partner/protector’s please to help him deal with some mechanical enemies. From there, it looks like Capcom has actually released real gameplay footage of Pragmata, showing its unnamed spaceman protagonist hauling Diana around on his back while he battles bad guys. It appears that a giant mech can fight alongside the protagonist — maybe that’s Diana, too? Purely based on the two-character gameplay, it seems that Pragmata might be Capcom’s take on the Dad Game genre, à la The Last of Us and God of War.

Pragmata was originally a 2022 game, back when Capcom revealed the project during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase in 2020. It was later delayed to 2023. When it does arrive, Pragmata will come to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

It will also have this little robot guy who wears a baseball hat.

Three characters —&nbsp;a spaceman, a young girl named Diana, and a robot with a baseball hat —&nbsp;look at an egg-shaped escape pod in a screenshot from Pragmata Image: Capcom

Loading comments...

The Latest

What is Xbox game South of Midnight, and who’s making it?

By Oli Welsh
/ new

FTC asks judge to put a stop to Microsoft-Activision deal immediately

By Oli Welsh

Sinakawak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Tukarok Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nic Bunce
/ new

Marakuguc Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Domizuin Shrine ‘A Prone Pathway’ walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon