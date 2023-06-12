Capcom’s mysterious sci-fi game Pragmata is delayed indefinitely

Pragmata, Capcom’s all-new action adventure game that was announced in 2020 (and is still shrouded in mystery), has been delayed indefinitely, the publisher announced at its Capcom Showcase presentation on Monday. A new trailer for the game apologized for Pragmata’s latest delay, saying that the development team needs more time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata,” reads a statement credited to the Pragmata development team. “Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience.”

Capcom is not even committing to a 2024 release window, it seems.

In some better news, Capcom released a brief new trailer for Pragmata, which shows the game’s little girl, Diana — who appears to have some magical or advance technological powers — ignoring her partner/protector’s please to help him deal with some mechanical enemies. From there, it looks like Capcom has actually released real gameplay footage of Pragmata, showing its unnamed spaceman protagonist hauling Diana around on his back while he battles bad guys. It appears that a giant mech can fight alongside the protagonist — maybe that’s Diana, too? Purely based on the two-character gameplay, it seems that Pragmata might be Capcom’s take on the Dad Game genre, à la The Last of Us and God of War.

Pragmata was originally a 2022 game, back when Capcom revealed the project during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase in 2020. It was later delayed to 2023. When it does arrive, Pragmata will come to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

It will also have this little robot guy who wears a baseball hat.