Overwatch 2’s new season 5 starts Tuesday, June 13, bringing with it a vaguely Dungeons & Dragons-esque theme to the hero shooter’s battle pass and the return of the Summer Games event. The season after that, season 6 of Overwatch 2, promises to be much bigger, bringing the long-awaited story missions first promised back in 2019 to the game. On Monday, Blizzard outlined its plans and pricing for Overwatch 2 story missions, which will be part of a season called Invasion.

Story missions, which are separate from the recently canceled Hero Missions, in Overwatch 2, will cost $15 for “permanent access,” Blizzard says. That will grant access to three missions set in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg (an unreleased map location). Blizzard plans to sell Overwatch 2: Invasion story missions access as part of a bundle that also includes 1,000 Overwatch Coins (the game’s premium currency), and a new Sojourn legendary skin. That bundle will also include access to Sojourn as a hero for players who don’t already have her.

Blizzard confirmed to Polygon that access to Overwatch 2’s story missions are part of the paid bundle, meaning players will have to own an Invasion bundle if they want to play story missions. That includes access to the content during season 6 and permanently after.

For players who prefer to pay more, there’s a separate bundle: the Overwatch 2: Ultimate Invasion bundle, which costs $40. That includes the basic Invasion bundle, plus:

The Null Sector premium battle pass, with 20 battle pass level skips

An additional 1,000 Overwatch Coins, for a total of 2,000 Overwatch Coins

Two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko

Season 6 of Overwatch 2, as teased Sunday at the Xbox Games Showcase, will also include a new game mode called Flashpoint, which appears to be inspired by Call of Duty’s Headquarters Pro mode. Blizzard says, “Teams will fight for control of key positions across the map called ‘flashpoints,’ aiming to capture three of them before their opponents do. You’ll have no time to relax once a point is captured, as the next one will already be waiting.” Flashpoint will launch with two maps — one of which is set in India — that will be “Overwatch 2’s biggest PVP maps to date.”

Overwatch 2’s next Support-class hero, an unnamed woman who appears to wield a very large sword-gun, is also coming in season 6. Here’s all that Blizzard has revealed about her so far:

Update: This story has been updated with confirmation from Blizzard that story missions will require purchasing one of the paid bundles.