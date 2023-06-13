Warhammer 40,000: Leviathan is already sold out online, customers told to buy local

Warhammer 40,000: Leviathan, the introductory boxed set launching the 10th edition of the iconic tabletop miniature wargame, sold out online over the weekend. Consumers looking to purchase the $250 set of 72 miniatures are now being told to shop local.

Games Workshop publicly stated it was prepared for an onslaught of fans for this, its biggest ever product launch. It even set up a queueing system and limited the number of copies that could be purchased at one time, both measures intended to deter scalpers. But apparently that wasn’t enough to let every consumer make a pre-order during the stated two-week window. Online availability in the United States dried up the same day orders went live — June 10 — with European availability ending sometime later. A banner ad on the company’s website now directs visitors to a store locator.

While some quantity of units will be available at Games Workshop stores and independent retailers, the situation feels very much like a repeat of the launch of 9th edition Warhammer 40,000 in 2020. A boxed set titled Warhammer 40,000: Indomitus quickly sold out online and only arrived at retail in limited quantities. The situation prompted Games Workshop to take the unprecedented step of making the boxed sets to order, ensuring that everyone who wanted a copy got one.

Polygon has reached out to Games Workshop for more information.