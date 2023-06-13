 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jack Black gushes about Bowser in Mario movie behind-the-scenes clip

Getting in touch with his inner beast

By Petrana Radulovic
By far, the best part of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was Bowser. Voiced by the one and only Jack Black, the movie’s version of the King of Koopas had a big ol’ soft side to him. He is a fearsome conqueror, but he also has a huge crush on super cool and awesome Princess Peach, to the point where he makes up an infectiously catchy song for her.

A new behind-the-scenes clip has the movie’s directors discuss bringing Bowser to the big screen. But more importantly, noted video game aficionado Jack Black reflects on how he got in touch with his inner beast. It is very endearing to see Jack Black gush about the Koopa King and his hidden romantic side. (Also Anya Taylor-Joy, voice of Princess Peach, shakes her head dismissively at Bowser’s attempts at romance).

This particular clip doesn’t contain any insight into Bowser’s most memorable moment — aka the “Peaches” song — but the home release will contain a singalong version of the song, in addition to more behind-the-scenes features.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available on 4K, Blu-ray Digital and DVD.

