Disney just blew up the plans for the next Avengers

Marvel’s entire lineup of movies has shifted back by quite a bit — again. Disney released its newly updated schedule on Tuesday, which includes date changes for nearly every big superhero movie from now until 2027.

The biggest of these changes came for the Avengers movies, with both The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars getting pushed a full year back. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now set for release on May 1, 2026 while Avengers: Secret War is slated for May 1, 2027.

The changes kick off next year with a new release date for Captain America: Brave New World, which was moved back a few months to the summer. Similar small changes came for movies like Blade and Fantastic Four, which both got shifted by a few months with Blade moving to September 2024, and Fantastic Four moving from February to May, 2025. While most movies were delayed, Deadpool 3 was the rare movie that actually got its released date pushed up and is now scheduled for May 2024 instead of July of the same year.

You can see Marvel’s entire updated calendar below, along with the original dates these movies were supposed to come out: