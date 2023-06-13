 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Avatar sequels have been delayed for an almost unimaginably long time

Avatar 5 isn’t coming until 2031

By Austen Goslin
Kate Winslet as Ronal in Avatar: The Way of Water, wearing a headdress and body adornment made of shells and other sealife, while holding her finned hand to her chest Image: 20th Century Studios

The next several Avatar sequels are already in production, and one of them is nearly done, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from hitting them with delays. In a massive schedule revamp announced on Tuesday, Disney revealed that all of the Avatar sequels have been pushed back — some by several years.

Avatar 3, which still doesn’t have a name just yet, is now delayed a full year, from Dec. 20, 2024, to Dec. 19, 2025. Avatar 4 has been moved three full years from December 2026 to December 2029. Finally, Avatar 5, the one that’s supposed to wrap up the series, isn’t supposed to hit theaters until December 2031, three years after its originally planned 2028 premiere.

Waiting a long time for a new Avatar movie is starting to feel like par for the course. After all, Avatar: The Way of Water arrived in December, a full 13 years after the original Avatar. But, at least based on the schedule we have at the moment, it seems like we won’t have to go more than decade between trips to Pandora again — at least for now.

