Filed under:

Fans are obsessed with Google’s Splatoon and Katamari minigames

Search for either one and you’ll get a fun surprise

By Nicole Clark
/ new
The main character from Katamari Reroll pushing a bumpy sphere with a thumbtack stuck to it. Image: BANDAI NAMCO

Google has always been cheeky with its search-related goofs and games — and now two in particular have captured fans’ attention. A Google search for ‘Katamari’ or ‘Splatoon’ will reveal minigames that are homages to Katamari Damacy and the Splatoon series, respectively.

The Katamari minigame is particularly cute — and honestly challenging, much like the actual game — as you can roll the sphere all across the page, picking up bits and bobs of words and images. I’d highly recommend putting the game’s soundtrack on in the background as you play, since the game’s score absolutely slaps.

Here’s how you play the game: Google “Katamari” or “Katamari Damacy,” click on the Katamari symbol on the upper right corner (it will be jiggling a bit!), and then use the arrow keys on your keyboard to move the sphere around.

The Google result page for when you look up ‘Katamari’ on the search engine. Image: Google

Similarly, as fans have pointed out, if you Google “Splatoon” you can play a painting minigame that turns your cursor into a paintball gun.

After searching for “Splatoon,” simply click on the paint splat symbol on the upper right hand corner of the search results page to start the game. Then you can use your cursor to just point and click to splatter paintballs on the web page.

Happy rolling and painting!

