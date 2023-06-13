Fans are obsessed with Google’s Splatoon and Katamari minigames

Google has always been cheeky with its search-related goofs and games — and now two in particular have captured fans’ attention. A Google search for ‘Katamari’ or ‘Splatoon’ will reveal minigames that are homages to Katamari Damacy and the Splatoon series, respectively.

Sorry if you’ve seen this already but if you search ‘katamari’ on Google, then tap the katamari bouncing on the right, you can pick up everything on Google WHAT pic.twitter.com/23QTTNl7EM — Jim Caddick (@Caddicarus) June 12, 2023

The Katamari minigame is particularly cute — and honestly challenging, much like the actual game — as you can roll the sphere all across the page, picking up bits and bobs of words and images. I’d highly recommend putting the game’s soundtrack on in the background as you play, since the game’s score absolutely slaps.

Here’s how you play the game: Google “Katamari” or “Katamari Damacy,” click on the Katamari symbol on the upper right corner (it will be jiggling a bit!), and then use the arrow keys on your keyboard to move the sphere around.

Similarly, as fans have pointed out, if you Google “Splatoon” you can play a painting minigame that turns your cursor into a paintball gun.

After searching for “Splatoon,” simply click on the paint splat symbol on the upper right hand corner of the search results page to start the game. Then you can use your cursor to just point and click to splatter paintballs on the web page.

If you search for Splatoon, you can paint everything! pic.twitter.com/YwoxIOeSo7 — Rubén (@benchi99) June 12, 2023

Happy rolling and painting!