Pixar’s newest movie looks like a reverse Lilo and Stitch

Pixar’s newest movie is Elio, an intergalactic adventure that totally has Lilo and Stitch vibes. In reverse. Instead of a misfit little alien crash-landing on Earth, an over-imaginative young boy gets beamed up to a big, alien-filled conference gathering, after he’s mistaken for Earth’s leader.

In the first trailer for Elio, we see just how this happens — turns out the kid calls his scientist mom just as she gets contact from extraterrestrials, and something goes very wrong with the transmission. Elio is beamed up and apparently needs to go on some sort of trial as the representative for Earth. Whoops!

Elio, the character, is played by Yonas Kibreab, who previously played Finn Fox in Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. His mother Olga is played by America Ferrera (How to Train Your Dragon). Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond).

Elio, the movie, comes from Adrian Molina, who previously wrote and co-directed Coco. The movie hits theaters on March 1, 2024.