New Nintendo Direct coming on June 21

Everything new coming to Nintendo Switch this year

By Michael McWhertor
Michael McWhertor , senior news editor, is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, June 21, focused “mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year,” including new details on Pikmin 4, Nintendo announced Tuesday.

June’s Nintendo Direct will run about 40 minutes, Nintendo said in its announcement, and will be available to watch live at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo’s upcoming announced lineup includes Pikmin 4, Everybody 1-2-Switch!, and Metroid Prime 4. Of course, Nintendo also has a library of retro games from the NES, Super NES, and Nintendo 64 era that it can bring to its Nintendo Switch Online service.

Games from Nintendo’s publishing partners that could make an appearance in the new Nintendo Direct include Sega’s Sonic Superstars, Bandai Namco’s Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, Capcom’s Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Level-5’s Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, Square Enix’s Lara Croft Collection, and an “HD-2D” remake of Dragon Quest 3.

/ new

/ new

/ new

/ new

How Extraction 2’s director personally saved the one-take action sequence

Sam Hargrave’s own handheld camera — and his own philosophy — were the key to his 21-minute action shot

By Brandon Streussnig
/ new

