Netflix’s big sci-fi epic, 3 Body Problem, takes Game of Thrones’ creators to space

The series gets its first trailer and debuts next year

By Austen Goslin
One of the most popular and acclaimed book series of the last several years is finally coming to Netflix. The streaming service’s adaptation of The 3 Body Problem got its first look during Saturday’s Netflix Tudum event, which showed off some early scenes from the story. The series, which comes from the creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones, is set for release in January 2024.

The series follows Wang Miao, a scientist who has to investigate a vast conspiracy, as well as Ye Wenjie, a former scientist with a connection to a shadowy organization who may or may not be at the center of this conspiracy. Beyond that there’s also an alien planet, a complicated VR game, and a very important calendar.

The 3 Body Problem Netflix series is executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who also wrote the show along with Alexander Woo. The series stars Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, Eiza Gonzalez, Alex Sharp, and Jonathan Pryce. The adaptation is based on the book of the same name by Cixin Liu.

