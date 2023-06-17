Netflix’s Zack Snyder sci-fi epic Rebel Moon looks like the streamer’s biggest movie yet

Zack Snyder’s next major project has been a long time coming, and we got our first real look at it Saturday at Netflix’s Tudum event. Snyder is directing the massive sci-fi drama Rebel Moon, starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and plenty more in the sprawling cast.

The teaser showed off the extravagant production, with giant sets and teasing some of the action beats as actor Ed Skrien describes how he thought he “knew what a big movie was ... until this.” The teaser then ends with a brief clip from the movie that shows ships landing on a planet.

Snyder has said Rebel Moon has been inspired by the works of master director Akira Kurosawa, as well as Snyder’s love of Star Wars (a franchise also heavily inspired by Kurosawa’s films). In the teaser, he says he always wanted to make “a giant, atmospheric space adventure” and it show.

Snyder is looking to shake up the movie industry with Rebel Moon by not only cutting the movie into two parts, but introducing two versions for each part, one focused for all ages, and one for adults. He’s also making a “ridiculous scale” RPG video game based on Rebel Moon, with the hopes that this will become a major IP for Snyder and Netflix.

Rebel Moon will be the second major collaboration between Netflix and Snyder in the last several years, after Army of the Dead and the spin-off Army of Thieves (more spin-offs are planned). The epic sci-fi movie is being co-written by Snyder, his Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten (John Wick 3: Parabellum), and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad (Atomic Blonde).

Meanwhile, Snyder is also developing an animated show for the streaming platform, based on Norse mythology. Snyder says he hopes Rebel Moon will have franchise and IP potential at the streaming service too, just like Army of the Dead.