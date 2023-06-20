Immortals of Aveum has been delayed. Ascendant Studios’ debut game, described as “Call of Duty, with magic,” will now launch on Aug. 22 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

It’s a surprise delay given that Immortals of Aveum, published by Electronic Arts, just got a big close-up during Summer Game Fest on June 8, and before that, a trailer at the PlayStation Showcase on May 24. The game was originally due July 20. In a blog post on Tuesday, Ascendant chief executive and founder Bret Robbins said the extra time will be used “to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch.”

“We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right,” Robbins said.

Immortals of Aveum was first announced at The Game Awards 2022 and got more in-depth previews in April. In the game, players embody a powerful battlemage who wields magic the way an elite soldier would use physical weapons in combat.

It’s a deep lore effort, set in a world that has merged high technology with arcane mysteries. The battlemage is the tip of the spear in an existential conflict, leading an elite unit of similarly powered soldiers.

Ascendant was founded in 2018 by Robbins, a veteran of Visceral Games, Dead Space, and later three Call of Duty titles. The studio now has more than 100 developers, with tenure on series ranging from BioShock and Borderlands to Telltale Games’ narrative adventures.