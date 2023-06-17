All the biggest reveals and trailers from Netflix’s Tudum stream

Netflix’s big summer announcement event Tudum has come to a close, but not before the streamer revealed plenty of trailers, release dates, new seasons, and casting news about some of its biggest shows.

The event included news about the return of Wednesday, Bridgerton, and Queen Charlotte, as well as spinoffs like Squid Game: The Challenge. We also got reveal footage from Rebel Moon, Three-Body Problem, and Heart of Stone, and even some updates on Netflix’s live-action adaptations of Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece.

For a closer look at all of Netflix’s surprises, here’s a look at some of the best announcements and trailers from Tudum 2023:

One Piece live-action reveal

One Piece is already one of the biggest manga on the planet and one of the biggest anime, so why shouldn’t the series chase the live-action crown next. Netflix, in partnership with series creator and author Eiichiro Oda, debuted the first trailer for the live-action One Piece series in front of a roaring Brazilian crowd. The series is set for release on Aug. 31.

Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action teaser and cast photos

Listen, there’s really not much here, but that doesn’t mean we’re not at least a little intrigued. Along with cast photos, the teaser just shows a brief snippet of the symbols of each nation (earth, fire, water, and air). Each nation gets a disk with its symbol stamped on it that falls to the ground while surrounded by their chosen elements. And that’s really about it. But either way, Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is shaping up to be interesting, and it’s not even the only Avatar show on the way — an animated series is also expected in 2024.

Stranger Things season 5 casting news

We may not know much about Stranger Things season 5 just yet, but at least we know that Linda Hamilton is joining the cast. The Terminator star will play an undisclosed role in the series’ final season, which will hopefully be released next year, though Netflix hasn’t given it an official date just yet.

Wednesday Season 2 teaser

We didn’t get any real footage of Wednesday season 2 during Tudum (sadly) but we did get a few minutes with the cast — including Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega. Ortega and the rest of the cast talked a bit about some of their favorite online fan-theories and what the characters might be up to in the new season — which still doesn’t have a release date.

Rebel Moon teaser

Zack Snyder is back, and bigger than ever in the upcoming sci-fi epic for Netflix, which looks like one of the streamer’s biggest movies yet. Heavily inspired by both Akira Kurosawa and Star Wars, Rebel Moon is a large scale sci-fi adventure starring Sofia Boutella. There’s already a tie-in RPG video game in the works, and the movie will be released with two different cuts — one for adults, and one for all ages.

The Witcher Season 3 clip

The third season of The Witcher, the final one with Henry Cavill as Geralt, premieres June 29, and Cavill showed off a new clip, along with co-stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey. The clip is an action-centric one, with Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and friends fighting off hordes of bad guys.

Three-Body Problem teaser

Perhaps Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious show ever, this sci-fi epic unfolds the story of a massive global conspiracy, at least one secret society, a VR game, and an alien planet. All of this is overseen by the showrunners of HBO’s Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Bridgerton season 3 photos

Tudum also gave us our first look at Bridgerton season 3 with a few production images. The show has some big shoes to fill now that we’ve all been impressed with its prequel spinoff series, Queen Charlotte.

Squid Game Season 2 cast announcement

Season 2 of Netflix’s smash hit thriller series has been on the way since soon after the first season became a global sensation, and now we have more information about what to expect from the show’s return. Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun will all be returning, along with a group of new faces to the Squid Game universe.

Squid Game: The Challenge teaser

Yes, in case you forgot, Netflix is making a real-life version of a Squid Game reality show competition. Contestants will compete against one another in challenges themed after the show in order to win prizes, though things won’t be quite as lethal as they are in the original.

Love is Blind season 5 teaser

Love is Blind season 4 might just have been its best season yet so we’re extremely excited to get back into the pods with season 5. The trailer doesn’t give much away, and only focuses on two people, but we’re sure there’s plenty of drama to come when the season actually arrives. Let’s just hope they manage to nail the live-show this time.

You Season 5 trailer

You’s fifth season will be its last. But before the show calls it quits, Joe is heading back to New York one last time. The You season 5 teaser is pretty brief, however, and keeps the mystery locked down, without much of a preview of who the villain might be this time around.

Heart of Stone trailer

It’s a post-Wonder Woman world for Gal Gadot, and next on the docket is the spy thriller Heart of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper (The Aeronauts) with the second unit work shot by seasoned stunt performer and coordinator Robert Alonso (The Batman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the trailer promises big action — Gadot trained in a wind tunnel for a sequence where she runs across an exploding blimp.