Sega just made Sonic cooler

By Michael McWhertor
A product photo of Igloo’s Sonic the Hedgehog Playmate cooler, with 16-bit graphics on the lid and a bright red body
Sonic cooler
Image: Igloo/Sega
Sega just made Sonic cooler.

The Sonic cooler — officially, the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Little Playmate 7-quart cooler — comes from Igloo, longtime maker of coolers, and is available now. It costs $39.99 on Igloo’s website, features graphics lifted from the original 16-bit Sonic the Hedgehog, and can fit up to nine standard 12-ounce cans. That’s enough beverage for Sonic, Tails, Amy Rose, Knuckles, Shadow, Cream the Rabbit, Rouge the Bat, Espio the Chameleon, and Big the Cat (and Froggy, if they share).

Here is the Sonic cooler next to a can:

A product photo of the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Little Playmate 7-quart cooler from Igloo next to a 12-ounce soda can.
Is it just me or is Sonic... cooler?
Image: Igloo/Sega

“This collaboration with Igloo solidifies how Sonic the Hedgehog goes beyond the limits of solely video games,” said Alex Gomez, senior director of licensing at Sega of America, in a news release announcing the cooler. That’s truly an incredible statement to make, given the hundreds of other licensed Sonic the Hedgehog products released over the past 30 years, multiple cartoon series starring Sonic, and the two live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies that have grossed more than $725 million in theaters. It was the Igloo cooler that did the solidifying.

Here is the Sonic cooler filled with ice:

The Sonic cooler cooling
Image: Igloo/Sega

Sega and Igloo said that the Sonic the Hedgehog Little Playmate cooler is just the beginning for their collaboration. The Sonic the Hedgehog cooler collection will expand with yet another Playmate cooler, a softside cooler (like one of these), and stainless-steel drinkware later in 2023, the companies said.

It doesn’t get much cooler than that! Except when you add more coolers. Which they plan on doing.

