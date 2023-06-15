Everything we know about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 looks like a straightforward game on the surface. The player takes up arms as Captain Titus, an Ultramarine serving the far future Imperium of Man. He’s the titular Space Marine, a transhuman soldier in power armor, and there’s an endless army of Tyranid swarms for him to kill. It’s the classic science fiction story of Man versus Bug. But if you dig into Space Marine 2’s setting of Warhammer 40,000, there’s plenty more intriguing info to be had.

Space Marine 2 is a sequel to the original Space Marine, which released in 2011. The game is developed by Saber Interactive, and is planned to launch in winter of 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. The game’s protagonist, Captain Titus, saved the forge world of Graia in the original game, only to have a suspicious battle-brother turn him into the Inquisition. He has been reinstated, just in time for the worst era war the Imperium has seen since the Heresy. Hooray!

Captain Titus, originally voiced by Mark Strong, has been recast and is portrayed by Clive Standen. Standen makes Titus sound much more grizzled and irritated, which makes sense — I’d be cranky too after dealing with the Inquisition.

Space Marine 2 will have a single-player campaign and a co-op three-person campaign that can be played with friends or AI teammates. This game takes place in the Era Indomitus, specifically the Fourth Tyranid War that makes up the backdrop of the tabletop’s new 10th edition. This game takes place across two planets, instead of just one, and it looks like the tech cult known as the Adeptus Mechanicus has a strong presence on at least one of these worlds.

It looks as though Titus has crossed the Rubicon Primaris, which is a dangerous surgery that upgrades and enhances the already augmented Space Marines. Primaris Marines are faster, tougher, and smarter — which will likely translate into gameplay upgrades. We may even see the presence of Roboute Guilliman, the Primarch of the Ultramarines, and the closest thing Titus has to a dad.

The Tyranids, our main antagonist for tenth edition, are an endless hivemind swarm of deadly insectoid aliens. These creatures rapidly evolved to become more lethal, and they’ve nearly ended the Ultramarines before. The most recent trailer also includes some strange whispering and abstract imagery. We may be seeing the forces of Chaos show up as well, but so far, all of the gameplay we’ve seen focuses on those mean, hungry Tyranids. We’ll likely not find out the answers to these mysteries until the game’s launch in winter.