When is The Flash coming to Max?

The Flash is rushing into theaters this weekend and the movie is crowded with a multiverse full of cameos and stars. But to really catch all the references and Easter eggs, you might have to wait for the streaming release of the movie. The good news is the Flash will be making his way to Max sometime in the near future.

While Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t officially let anyone know when the movie will arrive on streaming, there are plenty of clues that can give us a pretty good educated guess.

When will The Flash be on Max?

Based on previous movie releases, it seems like a pretty safe bet that The Flash will arrive on Max sometime around late August or early September. The evidence for this mostly comes from the recently released Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which premiered in theaters on March 17, then quickly made its way to Max on May 23.

The important caveat to this fact is that Shazam 2’s box office was abysmal. If The Flash manages to dodge being DC’s second box office bomb of the year, then it’s possible that Warner Bros. will decide to hold off on the streaming release of the film a little longer. With that being said, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is only two weeks behind The Flash’s theatrical date and is likely to steal away quite a few screens when it comes out.

Either way, we don’t expect The Flash to hold out on streaming any further than October, so you should at least be able to find it by then. Of course, if you’re extra eager to relive all of the movie’s high-speed moments, you’ll also be able to purchase or rent the movie on VOD services like Vudu, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video even sooner than you could stream it on Max.

Will The Flash be on Netflix?

Nope, it won’t be. Warner Bros. has its own streaming service with Max (the service previously known as HBO Max), which is where all of its superhero movies land after they’re released.