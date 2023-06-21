Super Mario’s new Switch game takes the series back to 2D

After multiple 3D outings on Nintendo Switch — Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars — Mario is taking it back to 2D for his next adventure. Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Wednesday during a Nintendo Direct showcase, a new adventure that will bring Mario back to his side-scrolling roots.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks to deviate from the typical “New” Super Mario Bros. style of games with all-new power-ups, including one that can turn Mario (and his friends) into an elephant. That new power-up is called the Wonder Flower, and its effect seem unpredictable. Nintendo says, “pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks” in a news release announcing the game. Mario will be joined by Luigi, Peach, Toad, Yoshi, and Daisy in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which looks like a bold new direction for Super Mario Bros. 2D games.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.

There’s plenty of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario fun to be had on Switch already, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (a collection of two Wii-era side-scrollers) and Super Mario Maker 2. Through Nintendo Switch Online, there’s even more, including NES classic Super Mario Bros. and its three sequels, as well as Super Mario World for Super NES.

Super Mario’s most recent 2D side-scrolling adventure came in the form of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which featured multiple homages to the left-to-right platforming origins that made Mario and Luigi household names.