Mario Kart 8 for Switch brings back Kamek, who was cruelly cut from Mario Kart 64

A brand-new course, Squeaky Clean Sprint, is revealed

By Michael McWhertor
new
Michael McWhertor , senior news editor, is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s next wave of DLC courses is coming to Switch this summer, Nintendo announced Wednesday during its Nintendo Direct livestream. Wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will add an all-new track, Squeaky Clean Sprint, and three new drivers to the playable roster: Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek.

Petey Piranha previously appeared in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, while Wiggler was last seen behind the wheel in Mario Kart 7. Kamek, a Magikoopa, is playable in Mario Kart Tour, but he was previously planned for Mario Kart 64, before being swapped out in favor of Donkey Kong. Nintendo still has a handful of candidates who can join the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe roster in future DLC.

The new course Squeaky Clean Sprint sends players into a suds-filled bathroom, where miniature racers will drive across a slippery tile floor, through a bathtub, and tracks made of towels.

The previous wave of courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped in March, bringing a brand-new course, Yoshi’s Island, and a returning racer, Birdo, to the Switch game. The sixth and final wave of course is due by the end of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop. The pass also comes included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which costs $49.99 a year for an individual, or $79.99 a year for a family plan.

According to Nintendo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Switch’s best-selling game of all time, with more than 53 million copies sold as of March 31, 2023.

