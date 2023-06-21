 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here are the new Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet’s DLC

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will include at least five new Pokémon, plus plenty of returning Pokémon

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions — together called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zerowill add in new Pokémon and beloved favorites, many of which were shown during the June Nintendo Direct. Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are three of the new Pokémon joining the franchise with The Teal Mask. It’s the first look at these three in-game; they were officially revealed earlier in the year.

These three in particular are protectors of the Kitakami village, where The Teal Mask is set. There are two other Legendary Pokémon coming with each part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion. They’re called Ogerpon and Terapagos.

Returning Pokémon include Snorlax, Alcremie, Seel, Ninetails, and more than 200 others, The Pokémon Company said on its website. Several of these were shown in the new trailer, and others were announced previously on the website.

Snorlax looks happy to be in The Teal Mask Pokemon expansion Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is broken up into two parts: The Teal Mask, which is heading to Nintendo Switch in the fall, and The Indigo Disk, which will be released later this year. (No release dates were announced.) Both expansions will add onto Scarlet and Violet’s main story; The Teal Mask requires the player to have reached the Treasure Hunt chapter of Scarlet and Violet, which is several hours into the game. The Indigo Disk will be kicked off once the main campaign is through. The Teal Mask is taking players to Kitakami, outside of the Paldea region, while The Indigo Disk is about joining a new school called Blueberry Academy, set under the ocean.

It’s a similar experience as with Pokémon’s last generation of games, Pokémon Sword and Shield; instead of iterating on the game as a sequel (like Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to Pokémon Sun and Moon, for instance), The Pokémon Company released two expansions in The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released on Nov. 18, 2022, on Nintendo Switch, bringing the ninth generation of Pokémon to the Paldea region. The Pokémon Company bucked tradition with Scarlet and Violet and opted for an open-world format that lets the player take on their own path.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Mario Kart 8 for Switch brings back Kamek, who was cruelly cut from Mario Kart 64

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The skinny on SABER, Nick Fury’s fancy space station that keeps showing up in the MCU

By Susana Polo
/ new

All the big games, trailers, and announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct

By Ari Notis
/ new

Super Mario’s new Switch game takes the series back to 2D

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The very first Super Mario RPG is getting a Switch remake

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Gloomhaven is finally headed to Nintendo Switch, pre-orders discounted

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon