Here are the new Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet’s DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions — together called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero — will add in new Pokémon and beloved favorites, many of which were shown during the June Nintendo Direct. Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are three of the new Pokémon joining the franchise with The Teal Mask. It’s the first look at these three in-game; they were officially revealed earlier in the year.

These three in particular are protectors of the Kitakami village, where The Teal Mask is set. There are two other Legendary Pokémon coming with each part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion. They’re called Ogerpon and Terapagos.

Returning Pokémon include Snorlax, Alcremie, Seel, Ninetails, and more than 200 others, The Pokémon Company said on its website. Several of these were shown in the new trailer, and others were announced previously on the website.

Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is broken up into two parts: The Teal Mask, which is heading to Nintendo Switch in the fall, and The Indigo Disk, which will be released later this year. (No release dates were announced.) Both expansions will add onto Scarlet and Violet’s main story; The Teal Mask requires the player to have reached the Treasure Hunt chapter of Scarlet and Violet, which is several hours into the game. The Indigo Disk will be kicked off once the main campaign is through. The Teal Mask is taking players to Kitakami, outside of the Paldea region, while The Indigo Disk is about joining a new school called Blueberry Academy, set under the ocean.

It’s a similar experience as with Pokémon’s last generation of games, Pokémon Sword and Shield; instead of iterating on the game as a sequel (like Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to Pokémon Sun and Moon, for instance), The Pokémon Company released two expansions in The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released on Nov. 18, 2022, on Nintendo Switch, bringing the ninth generation of Pokémon to the Paldea region. The Pokémon Company bucked tradition with Scarlet and Violet and opted for an open-world format that lets the player take on their own path.