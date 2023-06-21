 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Detective Pikachu Returns to solve crimes and break hearts in October

Along with his legendary pal... Tim

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Real fans know that Pikachu isn’t just an adorable little electric mouse — he’s also a world-class detective that sounds kind of like a 50-year-old man with a legendary smoking habit. That was the revelation behind Detective Pikachu, the 3DS game that went on to inspire a live-action movie of the same name starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu. Now the Great (Lightning) Mouse Detective is back, in Detective Pikachu Returns.

Announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, Detective Pikachu Returns will reunite Pikachu with his human partner Tim Goodman (“wearing his iconic red hoodie,” as Pikachu notes) to solve Pokémon-related mysteries.

The trailer does not really say what sort of mysteries they will solve, nor does it really suggest much about the game’s plot — although it does have MewTwo show up, which seems cool and/or ominous. Mostly, Detective Pikachu Returns looks like more of what made the first game interesting — a weirder, more close-up look at the world of Pokémon, showing humans and their pocket monster friends interacting in fun and strange ways.

Detective Pikachu Returns releases on Oct. 6.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Mario Kart 8 for Switch brings back Kamek, who was cruelly cut from Mario Kart 64

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The skinny on SABER, Nick Fury’s fancy space station that keeps showing up in the MCU

By Susana Polo
/ new

All the big games, trailers, and announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct

By Ari Notis
/ new

Super Mario’s new Switch game takes the series back to 2D

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The very first Super Mario RPG is getting a Switch remake

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Gloomhaven is finally headed to Nintendo Switch, pre-orders discounted

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon