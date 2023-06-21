Gloomhaven is finally headed to Nintendo Switch, pre-orders discounted

Gloomhaven, the critically acclaimed dungeon crawling board game, has been blessed with an excellent digital version as well — and it’s finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 18. The announcement was made Wednesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation.

In Gloomhaven, players take on the role of mercenaries in the titular town of Gloomhaven. Using a novel card-based combat system, the turn-based game also includes legacy-style mechanics. Players change the characters and the game world itself as they play, embarking on over 100 adventures and a branching storyline. In addition to being one of the most popular modern board games, it’s also a hit digital game as well. In our review, Polygon called the port “remarkable.”

Gloomhaven Gold Edition, which goes up for pre-order today on the Nintendo eShop, will also include Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, a critically acclaimed standalone expansion as well as a set of solo scenarios. Pre-orders receive a 10% discount, and also get a special set of character skins. While the storefront page is not yet live, pricing is expected to be announced later today.

Cephalofair Games, the publishers of Gloomhaven and its sequel Frosthaven, recently announced a spin-off tabletop role-playing game and a second edition of the original board game. Those new products, along with more than 600 new plastic miniatures, are currently up for pre-order on Backerkit.