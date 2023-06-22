Finally, The Sims 4 will let you release your inner horse girl

At long last, horses are coming to The Sims 4.

In the new Horse Ranch expansion pack, players can now build the horse ranch of their dreams. Most importantly, they can raise horses, ride horses, name horses, and customize horses. It’s a horse girl’s dream.

Horses were included in The Sims 3’s pet-themed expansion, but noticeably missing not just from The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs (which focuses on — you guessed it — cats and dogs) but also from the Cottage Living expansion pack, which was all about farm life. That pack introduced llamas, cows, chickens, rabbits, and foxes, but nary a horse to be seen.

The new pack also includes an assortment of Western-related build content and attire, along with a new Nectar-making activity. (Nectar is basically the in-universe equivalent of alcohol.) There also appears to be goats and sheep, as well as riding competitions and equestrian skills. More information can be found on the EA website.

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch will be available on July 20 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PC version is available through Windows, Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.