Xbox Game Pass price hike is coming in July

Game Pass goes up $1, Game Pass Ultimate up $2; PC Game Pass unchanged

By Owen S. Good
Image: Microsoft
The price of Xbox Game Pass is going up.

The Verge reported on Wednesday that Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate monthly subscriptions will increase $1 and $2, respectively. That means Xbox Game Pass will go up to $10.99 per month, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which grants every level of access the Game Pass system offers, will now be $16.99 per month. The PC Game Pass Subscription price will remain unchanged at $9.99.

The prices take effect on July 6; those who have subscribed on an annual basis will see the price change take effect once that subscription comes up for renewal.

Polygon has reached out to Microsoft representatives for additional comment on the price changes. Additionally, Microsoft will raise the price of the Xbox Series X in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia beginning on Aug. 1. A Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge that the company “adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market.”

The price increases mean a Series X will cost £479.99 in the U.K., €549.99 in certain European Union Markets, and AUD $799.99 down under.

The price hikes follow, somewhat, changes Sony made to its PlayStation Plus line of subscriptions one year ago, as well as Sony’s decision in August 2022 to raise the price of the PlayStation 5 in several major markets — but not the United States.

The Verge also noted that, in October, Xbox’s chief Phil Spencer told a Wall Street Journal conference that, “We’ve held our price on our console, we’ve held price on games and our subscription. I don’t think we’ll be able to do that forever.”

Filed under:

