Priscilla shows Jacob Elordi as a very human Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola’s new A24 movie stars Jacob Elordi as Elvis

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The Elvis Presley story is already box office gold, as Baz Luhrman proved last year, but now we’re getting a very different perspective: Priscilla’s. The new movie focusing on Elvis’ wife Priscilla Presley got its first trailer on Wednesday, ahead of its release date sometime later this year.

The latest film from Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation), Priscilla tells the story of Priscilla Ann Wagner (Cailee Spaeny), who would eventually marry Elvis (Jacob Elordi). But unlike other movies, where Elvis creates a whirlpool that wraps the rest of the film up in him, Coppola’s film seems to keep things centered on Priscilla, at least it does so in this brief preview. We go from scenes of Priscilla as a young girl, to scenes of her with Elvis that make him seem a little more personal than the idol on stage.

The film is written and directed by Coppola and based on Priscilla’s own memoir Elvis and Me, which she co-wrote with Sandra Harmon. Along with Spaeny and Elordi, the film will also star Jorja Cadence and Dagmara Domińczyk. The film is produced and distributed by A24.

