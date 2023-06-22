Mario fans are worried Super Mario Bros. Wonder will bring back the worst guy

Nintendo’s reveal of an all-new side-scrolling Super Mario game on Wednesday was great news. Finally, a new (not New) Super Mario Bros. adventure in 2D, filled with new power-ups, new enemies, and a new land — the Flower Kingdom — to explore. But the debut trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder also has fans concerned about the possible return of one of the Mario franchise’s most despised characters, Prince Haru.

Haru made his first (and only) appearance in Super Mario Bros. - The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach, a 1986 animated film that adapts the events of Super Mario Bros. very, very loosely. At the end of that movie, Haru — who was cursed, turned into a Wiggler-esque dog, and aids Mario and Luigi on their mission — reveals himself to be “the prince of the neighboring Flower Kingdom,” and Princess Peach’s betrothed.

Mario, enamored with the princess after rescuing her from Bowser’s clutches, is heartbroken to learn of Haru’s existence and that he’s Peach’s fiancé. Anyway, Mario and Luigi (and Toad, Daisy, Yoshi, and Peach) are heading to the Flower Kingdom in Wonder, which could mean the imminent return of Haru, a guy that people hate.

Why do Mario fans hate Prince Haru? Well, just look at Mario’s face after Prince Haru reveals himself to be Peach’s future husband — something Haru did not disclose to Mario while trapped in the body of a creature named Kibidango (or Dumpling Dog). This guy is suffering.

While the mere existence of the Flower Kingdom in Super Mario Bros. Wonder isn’t evidence of Prince Haru’s return, there’s another component to this. Here’s Dumpling Dog (aka Prince Haru) from The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach:

And here’s this mysterious little Wiggler guy — who’s looking a little too princely for comfort — hanging around Mario and Luigi in artwork from Super Mario Bros. Wonder:

Are they connected? Probably not. Does that in any way diminish fans’ fears that Prince Haru could return, in an unprecedentedly cruel move from Nintendo? No. Fans are right to worry about who’s ruling the Flower Kingdom — and what that means for Sarasaland, which Princess Daisy rules over, and is canonically composed of four kingdoms: Birabuto Kingdom, Muda Kingdom, Easton Kingdom, and Chai Kingdom. A challenger to Daisy’s throne would go over just as well with Mario fans as Haru’s return.

If you want to build a healthy hatred of Prince Haru for yourself, you can watch Super Mario Bros. - The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach for free, lovingly remastered in 4K, on YouTube or at the Internet Archive.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20. Hope for the best.