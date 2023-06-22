GameStop’s meme-stock moment now has a movie starring Seth Rogen and Sebastian Stan

GameStop’s moment in the sun as the world’s premiere meme-stock, and one of the most important assets on Wall Street, passed a while ago. But that means that the based-on-a-true-story adaptations are just getting started — though there have already been several documentaries. A trailer for Dumb Money, a retelling of the story with a star-studded cast, was released on Thursday ahead of the movie’s Sept. 22 release date.

Dumb Money follows Keith Gill (Paul Dano), a regular-ish guy/streaming personality who bets his life savings on a stock hunch and hits it big. More importantly, though, when Gill bets big on GameStop, he posts about it and inspires his followers to do the same. Suddenly, thousands of people are buying every GameStop stock they can, sending billionaires trying to short the stock into a massive panic.

As for the adaptation of the story, a ridiculously talented cast has been assembled on both sides of the class line. Along with Dano, Dumb Money stars Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs), Sebastian Stan (Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Shaileen Woodley (Big Little Lies), America Ferrera (Superstore), Vincent D’Onofrio (Men in Black), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and Anthony Ramos (Hamilton). The movie is written and directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Lauren Schuker Blum (Orange is the New Black) and Rebecca Angelo (Orange is the New Black), based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich.