 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameStop’s meme-stock moment now has a movie starring Seth Rogen and Sebastian Stan

It also stars Pete Davidson and Paul Dano

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an assignment editor for entertainment news. He also writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

GameStop’s moment in the sun as the world’s premiere meme-stock, and one of the most important assets on Wall Street, passed a while ago. But that means that the based-on-a-true-story adaptations are just getting started — though there have already been several documentaries. A trailer for Dumb Money, a retelling of the story with a star-studded cast, was released on Thursday ahead of the movie’s Sept. 22 release date.

Dumb Money follows Keith Gill (Paul Dano), a regular-ish guy/streaming personality who bets his life savings on a stock hunch and hits it big. More importantly, though, when Gill bets big on GameStop, he posts about it and inspires his followers to do the same. Suddenly, thousands of people are buying every GameStop stock they can, sending billionaires trying to short the stock into a massive panic.

As for the adaptation of the story, a ridiculously talented cast has been assembled on both sides of the class line. Along with Dano, Dumb Money stars Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs), Sebastian Stan (Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Shaileen Woodley (Big Little Lies), America Ferrera (Superstore), Vincent D’Onofrio (Men in Black), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and Anthony Ramos (Hamilton). The movie is written and directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Lauren Schuker Blum (Orange is the New Black) and Rebecca Angelo (Orange is the New Black), based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Finally, The Sims 4 will let you release your inner horse girl

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

How The Sims 4 connects to Anton Chekhov and A24’s Past Lives

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (so far)

By Julia Lee and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

All the caves worth your time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

All the Clone High Season 3 news we’ve heard so far

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Deep Rock Galactic spinoff adds mining to Vampire Survivors, and it works

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon