Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 could finally free MGS4 from its PS3 prison

Konami’s next collection of Metal Gear Solid games could finally bring Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots to platforms that aren’t Sony’s PlayStation 3, where the game has been a console exclusive for 15 years. In fact, Konami’s website for the Metal Gear Solid franchise appears to imply that that game will be included as one of the titles featured in the follow-up to this fall’s Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1.

As spotted by self-described Metal Gear Solid historian Nitroid on Twitter, Konami’s official timeline for the MGS franchise was recently updated to include individual links out to the Metal Gear games that will be featured in Vol. 1 later this year. The remaining titles — Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain — have individual buttons that would eventually lead to timeline pages for those titles too. (Konami also has dedicated official websites for much of the Metal Gear franchise.)

While this is hardly conclusive of anything, here's some additional context for why it's suspicious: pic.twitter.com/2zPbbKTL79 — Nitroid ❗ (@Nitroid) June 22, 2023

In tandem with Nitroid’s observation, IGN is also reporting that it has heard that Metal Gear Solid 4, Peace Walker, and Ground Zeroes/The Phantom Pain comprise the planned lineup for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2.

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker was previously included in the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for PS3 and Xbox 360. Ground Zeroes and Phantom Pain are available on a wider variety of platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows PC, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Metal Gear Solid 4 was only released on PS3, but developer Kojima Productions reportedly had a version of the game “running beautifully and smoothly on an Xbox 360,” according to former KojiPro producer Ryan Payton, as quoted in Steven L. Kent’s 2021 book Ultimate History of Video Games: Volume 2.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 includes the original Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, as well as two 8-bit games: Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. The collection is out Oct. 24 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Konami calls it “the first in a new collection of games from the legendary series.”