Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ season 2 premiere is free on YouTube

The best new Star Trek show is getting even easier to watch: the first episode of Strange New Worlds’ second season is now streaming free on YouTube. The episode is available on the Paramount Plus YouTube channel, but it’s unclear how long it will be up before it returns to being a Paramount Plus exclusive.

Strange New Worlds is a prequel to Star Trek the original series and tells the story of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk was in charge. Unlike something like Star Trek: Picard, Strange New Worlds mostly stays true to the episodic adventures that helped keep the franchise fresh and fun.

The season premiere is joined by the entirety of season 1, which is on the service until June 30. So, even if you’ve never watched the show, you can jump in now and catch up on everything but the latest episode.

All of this may be a ploy by Paramount to get more subscribers for Paramount Plus, the streaming service that Strange New Worlds actually airs on, but at least it’s a pretty good one that lets people watch a lot of pretty good Star Trek for free.