Activision is killing the old Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision is shutting down the older incarnation of Call of Duty: Warzone, known as Warzone Caldera, on Sept. 21, the publisher announced Thursday. Activision said that developers on Call of Duty will “focus on future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone free-to-play experience.”

“All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire” on Sept. 21, Activision said in a blog post announcing the game’s closure. The closure will have no impact on Warzone 2.0, Activision says, noting that purchased content in Warzone Caldera from Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard that will continue to be accessible in those games.

Activision’s statement pushes Warzone Caldera players to move over to Warzone 2.0 (and the forthcoming Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile), which launched last November alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

We all have had incredible Warzone experiences across the Call of Duty franchise since its first launch, including those in Warzone Caldera. For those players who haven’t jumped over to the current Warzone activities, expect a vast amount of gameplay choices across three Battle Royale maps (including Season 04’s new map Vondel), as well as Ranked Play, the DMZ Beta featuring five different Extraction Zones, BlackCell offerings, and more. Players should prepare for even more Warzone content across consoles and PC, as well as a new era of Battle Royale on the go with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which includes a shared Battle Pass and cross-progression. The Call of Duty team and Studios look forward to sharing more details soon.

The original Call of Duty: Warzone was taken offline temporarily last year and re-released as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera after the launch of Warzone 2.0.