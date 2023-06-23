Crunchyroll is adding 15 Dragon Ball Z movies to its catalog

Crunchyroll is getting a massive infusion of Dragon Ball. The anime streaming service is adding 15 Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super movies over the next couple of weeks, including the huge hit, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. With these additions Crunchyroll will have every single Dragon Ball Z movie, with the lone exception of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods.
These movies will arrive in batches, with the first one already being up. The first grouping of movies includes some of the oldest Dragon Ball Z films, starting with Dead Zone, the first ever Dragon Ball Z movie. Here’s the full list of movies that arrived June 22:
- Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone
- Dragon Ball Z: World’s Strongest
- Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might
- Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug
- Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge
- Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler
- Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13
The second set of movies includes a slate of much more modern entries to the series, wrapping up with Wrath of the Dragon, the series’ last movie before its long hiatus. Here are all the movies that arrive June 29:
- Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan
- Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound
- Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Second Coming
- Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly
- Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn
- Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon
The final batch of movies just includes two recent entries, including the first Dragon Ball Super film. Here’s what will arrive July 6:
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly
