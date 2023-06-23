Crunchyroll is adding 15 Dragon Ball Z movies to its catalog

Crunchyroll is getting a massive infusion of Dragon Ball. The anime streaming service is adding 15 Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super movies over the next couple of weeks, including the huge hit, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. With these additions Crunchyroll will have every single Dragon Ball Z movie, with the lone exception of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods.

These movies will arrive in batches, with the first one already being up. The first grouping of movies includes some of the oldest Dragon Ball Z films, starting with Dead Zone, the first ever Dragon Ball Z movie. Here’s the full list of movies that arrived June 22:

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone

Dragon Ball Z: World’s Strongest

Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge

Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13

The second set of movies includes a slate of much more modern entries to the series, wrapping up with Wrath of the Dragon, the series’ last movie before its long hiatus. Here are all the movies that arrive June 29:

Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound

Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Second Coming

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon

The final batch of movies just includes two recent entries, including the first Dragon Ball Super film. Here’s what will arrive July 6: