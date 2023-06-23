Horizon Forbidden West’s DLC has a memorial to actor Lance Reddick

Lance Reddick, 60, an actor known for his roles in HBO’s The Wire and films like John Wick died in March from ischemic heart disease. Reddick was also an well-known voice actor for games such as Destiny 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Upon hearing news of Reddick’s passing, Destiny players en masse flocked to pay tribute to his character, Vanguard Commander Zavala. On Friday, Guerilla Games, the developers of Horizon Zero Dawn and its 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West, added their own tribute to Reddick in the form of a memorial that players can visit in the latter game’s Burning Shores DLC expansion, which launched in April.

“In honor of Lance Reddick, we created a memorial to commemorate the profound impact he had on us all,” Guerrilla Games wrote in a tweet published on the developer’s Twitter account on Friday. “Thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your gravitas, energy, wisdom and more. An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly.”

In March, Guerrilla Games posted a memorial tweet for Reddick, writing, “We were deeply honored to have worked with you. You will be so incredibly missed.”

Reddick played Sylens, a recurring antagonist and scholar first introduced in 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, and returning in 2022 for Horizon Forbidden West. The founder of the militaristic cult Eclipse and the mercenary faction Sons of Prometheus, Sylens was a wandering scholar and archaeologist obsessed with tapping into the technological power of the Old Ones wielding it for himself.

Prior to his passing, Reddick was set to appear in a cameo in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina due for release next year, He was also signed up to voice Hellboy in the upcoming beat-em-up roguelite game Hellboy: Web of Wyrd.