Sims 4 players are experiencing a bug that removes men

Some say it may not be a bad thing...

By Nicole Carpenter
A large group of Sims raising their glasses in a bar.
A scene from The Sims 4.
Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

A bunch of The Sims 4 players are accidentally running a simulation where men no longer exist. There’s a bug that appears to have been found in April that removes men from The Sims 4 — specifically, it turns male Sims invisible. The Sims 4 team implemented a bunch of updates in April, any of which could have accidentally set off this glitch. (One big bug fixed in April made babies truly cursed.)

Typically, glitches like these — ones that impact Sims themselves — are caused by the game running up against player-added mods. The issue doesn’t appear to be as widespread as, say, the cursed baby glitch, which increases the likelihood that this is connected to player-created content. The Sims 4 publisher Electronic Arts has not yet responded to Polygon’s request for comment.

Players on The Sims 4’s forums are mostly concerned with the glitch and wondering how to fix it, but fans over on Reddit are having a field day. “All the men are John Cena,” one person joked. “They’re there, you just can’t see them.” Others joked that they’d purchase this glitch as an expansion pack. “Honestly, tho? Slay,” another commented.

One player on the game’s forums fixed the issue by removing a breast slider mod; moving the slider too far caused male sims to go invisible. If you’re having issues with male sims and want to remove them from your game, try adding this slider. Otherwise, the general advice to fixing the issue with men (that they’re invisible) is to test out removing sliders.

