Ethan Coen’s latest solo movie is an 83-minute lesbian road trip and it looks amazing

The Coen brothers are taking a break from being The Coen Brothers to make movies on their own for a bit. In 2021, Joel Coen made his adaptation of Macbeth, a bleak, brilliantly staged, black-and-white version starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Now it’s Ethan’s turn with the first trailer for Drive-Away Dolls, a lesbian road-trip movie that looks like an absolute blast.

The story follows Jamie and Marian, two friends on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee where they meet a typically Coen Brothers-esque series of absurd and inept criminals and very memorable side characters.

Even better, according to Ethan Coen himself, this movie is only 83 minutes long, a perfect length for any movie, and just the first in a trilogy of queer B-movies that he’s working on.

Drive-Away Dolls also stars Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Beanie Feldstein. Along with directing the movie, Ethan Coen also cowrote it along with frequent Coen Brothers editor Tricia Cooke.

Drive-Away Dolls is set for release on Sept. 22.