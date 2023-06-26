Barbie’s iconic pink Corvette is coming to Forza

Get ready, gang: Barbie’s car is headed to Forza Horizon 5.

Seems like a no-brainer crossover, right? Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, comes to theaters on July 21, and the campy adaptation of Mattel’s fashion doll series has shown her signature Barbie Corvette in promotional stills.

So it makes sense we’d get a look at her ride in some racing game, and Xbox Game Studios took the plunge. Officially, the Barbie Corvette is a 1956 Chevrolet Corvette, though both GM and Forza Horizon 5 note the movie one is an EV model. It’s painted in her signature pink hue and, if you’d like to trick out the rest of your fleet in it, Google up a hex code and use this color converter to match the paint.

The ’vette isn’t the only free car players get, Ken drives a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, in what appears to be satin silver with some pastel lightning decals. Everyone who plays Forza Horizon 5 — and it’s available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers — gets the cars free. Just look for them in the in-game Message Center to add them to your garage.

Officially speaking, Barbie drove an Austin-Healey when the line’s first toy car was introduced in 1962. Mattel switched that up to a Corvette in the 1970s (what some might recall as the “Malibu Barbie convertible”) under an agreement with Chevrolet, as both preferred the all-American icon drive in all-American style.

The Forza Horizon 5 cars are one of several collabs between Mattel and Xbox. Microsoft is preparing a video, which will premiere in a July 14 World of Barbie livestream, showcasing some of the doll line’s real-world counterparts in gaming careers. There are also sweepstakes drawings for a special line of dolls, as well as a Barbie DreamHouse-themed Xbox Series S, plus five custom Xbox Wireless Controller faceplates, that fans can win through Microsoft Rewards.