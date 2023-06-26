 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Starfield coming out on a disc?

A couple of conflicting tweets fail to answer a simple question

By Owen S. Good
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A screenshot of Starfield, showing a space explorer standing in a valley with a ringed planet visible in the atmosphere Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks
Owen S. Good is an assignment editor for games at Polygon, and a 15-year veteran of video games writing, well known for his coverage of sports and racing games.

Hold it a minute, is Starfield shipping on a disc, or not?

Bethesda Softworks’ official support account said on Sunday — in a tweet since deleted — that “there are no physical discs.” Retail versions will include a code for Xbox Series X or Windows PC.

The fact the tweet was walked back, plus that it conflicts with an answer Bethesda’s Spanish-language Twitter gave shortly after the June 11 Starfield Direct presentation, has folks guessing there will be a disc release. Bethesda just hasn’t done a good job of confirming that.

Asked if there were versions on disc, the Spanish-language account replied, “the standard [edition] has a disc, while the Constellation edition has a code engraved on a collector’s item.” Best Buy’s retail listing says this is a physical media release, so that’s a help, but other retailerslistings don’t confirm or specify which versions actually do come on a disc.

A code on a SteelBook display case seems fine, because if you’re splurging for the Constellation Edition (sold out, btw) you probably want the other premiums and don’t mind not having a disc.

But a “standard edition” sold in stores with a download code only? Sure, for Xbox Series S (assuming people buy those games at retail) that’s fine because it has no disc drive. But as several replied to the deleted tweet, who would spend $70 on an empty case?

Polygon has reached out to a Bethesda representative for clarification. Starfield launches Sept. 6 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X, and will be available day one on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Your first look at Magic’s Lord of the Rings cards inspired by the classic Bakshi cartoon

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Filed under:

How to farm dragon parts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Sounds like Google isn’t done with cloud gaming just yet

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Barbie’s iconic pink Corvette is coming to Forza

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Here’s where you can pre-order Starfield

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Netflix’s Witcher, an Idris Elba thriller, and all the new TV to watch this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon