The Walking Dead’s Daryl spinoff sends him for a semester abroad in zombified France

The Walking Dead has another spinoff series on the horizon in a series that will follow fan-favorite Daryl. AMC premiered the first clip for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Monday, which shows off star Norman Reedus getting off a boat in France. The series is set to air sometime this fall on AMC and AMC Plus.

The series will pick up with Daryl after the events of the main The Walking Dead series, when the character washes up on the shores of France in a small boat. From there, the clip shows him wandering the French countryside, surveying the remnants of the zombie apocalypse before finding an ominous, and probably not very abandoned, building. The series will follow Daryl on his trek through France as he searches for a way back home.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Reedus along with a host of newcomers to the franchise like Clémence Poésy (Tenet); Gilbert Glenn Brown (Respect); Avant Strangel (Missions); Adam Nagaitis (The Terror), and Anne Charrier (Chefs). The series is created by David Zabel (ER).