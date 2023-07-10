Video Game Fashion Week 2023 illustration: Christine Lee

In what is quickly becoming one of Polygon’s favorite — and certainly most regal — annual traditions, we are back for a new Video Game Fashion Week. Like last time, we’re digging into all sorts of angles on how games and fashion converge, from the evolution of Link’s hairstyles to the ruthless nature of Style Savvy to game-themed makeup tutorials and what it’s like to live a week as Mario.

If you want to learn, reminisce, or simply appreciate the lengths people go to style your favorite characters, you’ll find plenty to love here. Check back for new stories all week.