An illustration shows a woman sitting in front of a computer looking at a Video Game Fashion Week logo, while her desk is covered in cute toys.

Video Game Fashion Week 2023

We’re rolling out the red carpet for the finest in game fashion coverage

Style Savvy shows ‘games for girls’ can be as ruthless as their male-targeted counterparts

By Sarah Lloyd-Slifkin
Mega Man’s journey from Blue Bomber to bombshell

By Stephen Wilds
Transform yourself into a Great Fairy from Zelda: Ocarina of Time

By Jennifer Culp
The looks that slayed hardest in Resident Evil 4, ranked

By Juno Stump
Video Game Fashion Week 2023 illustration: Christine Lee

In what is quickly becoming one of Polygon’s favorite — and certainly most regal — annual traditions, we are back for a new Video Game Fashion Week. Like last time, we’re digging into all sorts of angles on how games and fashion converge, from the evolution of Link’s hairstyles to the ruthless nature of Style Savvy to game-themed makeup tutorials and what it’s like to live a week as Mario.

If you want to learn, reminisce, or simply appreciate the lengths people go to style your favorite characters, you’ll find plenty to love here. Check back for new stories all week.

Style Savvy shows ‘games for girls’ can be as ruthless as their male-targeted counterparts