The Dragon Prince looks darker and more intense than ever in the new season

The new Dragon Prince season is a race between the heroes and the villains before time runs out.

Dark mage Claudia is racing to free elf mastermind Aaravos so that she can save her father Viren from dying for real (and her plucky boyfriend Terry is just happy to tag along). Meanwhile, elf assassin Rayla, mage Callum, knight Soren, and young King Ezran are racing to stop Claudia and Viren from releasing the most powerful and dangerous being the world of Xadia has ever known.

Each Dragon Prince season is subtitled after the primal source that the protagonists explore (which usually takes them to a new region, where they meet a new set of elves). Judging by the ocean scenes, it seems like this new season will take our heroes to meet the Tidebound elves, who use the ocean’s magic. There are some glimpses of new characters — including what looks like one terrifying assassin at the end, taking out a slew of Sunfire elves.

The Dragon Prince: The Mystery of Aaravos season 5 hits Netflix on July 27.