James Gunn’s Superman reboot has found its Clark Kent and Lois Lane

Superman: Legacy has found it’s Superman: David Corenswet (Pearl) will play Clark Kent in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, reports Deadline. Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will star opposite as investigative reporter Lois Lane.

That makes Corenswet and Brosnahan the first known faces of the first new live-action film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s fresh start to Warner Bros.’ slate of movies based on DC Comics characters.

Gunn tweeted in confirmation of the news, saying “They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people.”

Audiences are most likely to recognize Corenswet from his brief appearance in Ti West’s period slasher Pearl, where he plays a seductive, smooth, and creepy movie projectionist. While that role doesn’t exactly scream Clark Kent, there’s a certain charm that both characters share — and Pearl certainly gave him the look of an All-American boy.

Brosnahan is best known for her lead role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, winning an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her performance in the Amazon Prime Video show. She has also appeared in House of Cards, the 2022 Walter Hill Western Dead for a Dollar, and a viral Quibi short where she plays a woman obsessed with her golden arm.

Deadline noted that next up for the Gunn/Safran casting couch will be the roles of quintessential Superman foil Lex Luthor, and quintessential Superman friend Jimmy Olsen.

Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.