Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will soon be a lot easier to stream

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest movie in the long history of Dragon Ball, will soon be a lot easier to watch. Instead of going to specific screenings or buying it on VOD, Super Hero is available to stream directly from Crunchyroll, starting on July 12.

Super Hero follows Gohan and Piccolo as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. With the return of the Red Ribbon army, and their new and much stronger Androids, the Earth is once again under threat; only this time, Goku and Vegeta aren’t around to defend it. Instead Gohan and Piccolo have to unlock their own potential to defeat these new Androids, and the even greater threat they unleash.

The movie was originally released in theaters last year, and will join 15 other Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super movies on Crunchyroll when it arrives on the anime streaming service. With this new addition to the collection, Crunchyroll now has nearly every one of the modern Dragon Ball movies on its service.