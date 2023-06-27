 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will soon be a lot easier to stream

You can now watch the latest Dragon Ball Super movie on Crunchyroll

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Gohan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Image: Toei Animation
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an assignment editor for entertainment news. He also writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest movie in the long history of Dragon Ball, will soon be a lot easier to watch. Instead of going to specific screenings or buying it on VOD, Super Hero is available to stream directly from Crunchyroll, starting on July 12.

Super Hero follows Gohan and Piccolo as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. With the return of the Red Ribbon army, and their new and much stronger Androids, the Earth is once again under threat; only this time, Goku and Vegeta aren’t around to defend it. Instead Gohan and Piccolo have to unlock their own potential to defeat these new Androids, and the even greater threat they unleash.

The movie was originally released in theaters last year, and will join 15 other Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super movies on Crunchyroll when it arrives on the anime streaming service. With this new addition to the collection, Crunchyroll now has nearly every one of the modern Dragon Ball movies on its service.

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

All hunts and hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16

By Johnny Yu
/ new

James Gunn’s Superman reboot has found its Clark Kent and Lois Lane

By Susana Polo
/ new

The Dragon Prince looks darker and more intense than ever in the new season

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Cherry blossom trees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hide a useful secret

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Where to buy the Pokémon Go Plus + device

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The best gifts for Star Wars fans

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon